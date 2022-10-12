“Nothing Is Impossible” is the new film from Harry Lennix. The Chicago native says it’s a story about second chances. If the seminary prep school grad had a second chance would he have chosen the arts? The accomplished actor says he almost joined the priesthood. His commitment to family, community and arts is what drives his latest local project, the Lillian Marcie Arts Center. The centerpiece to what he hopes will be an arts & business revitalization for the historic Bronzeville neighborhood is expected to open early 2024.

“Nothing Is Impossible” is streaming now, on Pure Flix.