“Three Wise Men and A Baby” debuted last month on the Hallmark Channel as part of its annual “Countdown to Christmas” event.

And it’s the most watched cable TV movie in all of 2022.

The stars of the film, Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes and Andrew Walker are fan favorites and the H.O.Hs — Hunks of Hallmark.

They are in town to hang with fans this weekend at the “Romadrama Christmas” event.

The event takes place Friday and Saturday at the Drake Hotel in Chicago. There’s a gala and a brunch and live Q and A with the stars.

Campbell and Hynes joined the WGN Morning News Friday.

