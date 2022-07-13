Knowing the difference between normal aging and symptom’s of Alzheimer’s or dementia can make it easier when it comes getting an early start on cognitive health care.

Dr. Borna Bonakdarpour, from Northwestern Memorial Hospital’s Mesulam Center for Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer Disease shares tips on what to look for and when to start conversations about care.

For a full list of symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease click here.

If you’ve seen Mary Jones, the missing librarian mentioned in this segment please contact police.