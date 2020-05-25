Grilling with Quality Crab & Oyster Bah

Executive Chef Donny Farrell

Restaurant: Quality Crab & Oyster Bah

Restaurant website: https://www.qualitycrabandoysterbah.com/

Restaurant social: instagram – @qualitycrabandoysterbah / facebook – @qualitycrabandoysterbah

Restaurant address: 1962 N. Halsted Chicago IL 60614

Info on grilling kits:

Slow Cooked Ribs Kit for $22.95 plus tax with BBQ sauce. Quality Crab & Oyster Bah takes care of the slow cook for you! Slow cooking the ribs gets them super tender and infuses the flavor into each bite. When you want to take them home, all you have to do is throw them on the grill, lather on the BBQ sauce, and they are ready to go enjoy.

These ribs are great a la carte and you can also enjoy them in our Meal Packages. The meal package feeds 4 for $59 plus tax and includes a full slab of ribs, an Uncle Orkie’s double smash burger, a garden salad, mac and cheese, and a handpacked pint of Homer’s Peppermint Ice Cream.

Info on carryout/ delivery offerings:

Quality Crab and Oyster Bah is open daily for carry out with curbside pick up and delivery from Monday – Saturday 12PM – 8PM and Sundays 3PM -8PM. You can preorder family meal packages on Tock, order carryout by calling 773-248-3000, or order delivery.

Step-by-step of what he will show on camera (include details on how this demo will go):

Team will have ribs, sauces, housemade four letter hot sauce, and a full family meal kit – ribs, fried chicken, mac and cheese, garden salad, and ice cream on display to help envision what a perfect picnic could look like.

Donny to explain where we source the ribs Donny will go through the slow cook process that is done in the restaurant. (verbally discuss this part and will not show from inside the kitchen). Will discuss benefits of taste from doing this Heats up grill Puts ribs on the grill and shows technique of rotating to get smoked flavor Bon appetit! He will talk about how the “Grill Your Own Rib Kit” is one of many kits at Quality Crab & Oyster Bah. Donny will inform guests they can also enjoy the ribs in a family meal package, as well as indulge in our King Crab Grill Kit, and more. Donny will inform how to order all of these delicious kits: head to qualitycrabandoysterbah.com to order kits and a la carte Quality Crab & Oyster Bah favorites like the seafood roll, king crab combos, oysters and more. Follow us on Instagram @qualitycrabandoysterbah to stay up to date about new kits & menu items!

Full recipe of what is being shown:

Used for cooking

Full slab of BBQ ribs

BBQ sauce

Used for display

Fried Chicken

Mac & Cheese

Garden Salad

Four Letter Hot Sauce

Peppermint Ice Cream