Green City Market has an app that will get your groceries delivered to your doorstep

Green City Market

Visit our vendors virtually on the Green City Market website where you will be able to place orders with 20+ vendors who are currently making deliveries to the city or are offering quick pick-up options.

How to order

Download available now on the App Store and Google Play or go to sourcewhatsgood.com

Select Chicago's Green City Market and pick out your fave seasonal produce, grains, meats, eggs, and more!

Your trusty Green City Market vendors will pick, pack, and deliver your products to our aggregation space on the morning of your delivery day

Home delivery is a flat fee of just $9.99 to get local, sustainably-sourced goods from Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Illinois delivered directly to your doorstep!

Order by 12:00 pm on Tuesday, March 31 for our first delivery day on Wednesday, April 1

Deliveries will be made from 11 am to 5 pm on Wednesday, April 1

Enjoy your nutritious, farm-fresh food and tag @GreenCityMarket with your dishes on social media!

Continue placing orders each week by 12:00 pm on Tuesdays to receive your home deliveries every Wednesday.

We’re excited to offer products from over 10 vendors for our first week with the Green City Market Delivered app! Please check back to view our ever-expanding list of vendors available on the app.

FAQ

What if I want contactless delivery?

You can provide delivery instructions in the app when you place your order. If you wish to receive a contactless delivery drop, please indicate this in the instructions of your order as well as where you would like your delivery driver to leave your package. Drivers will take a photo of where they placed your package and send it to you in the app.If you are feeling ill or exhibiting any symptoms of illness, we ask that you please request a contactless delivery option.

How will I know what time of day my order will arrive on Wednesday?

You may indicate your preferred delivery window in the app when you place your order. If you provide your cell phone number, you can also receive text updates from your driver alerting you of when your delivery is en route and has arrived at your home.

Do I have to be home at the time of the delivery?

Nope! If you happen to be on your fifth walk around the block with the dog and not home at the time of the delivery, your driver will leave your package at the drop-off point you indicated in the app, send you a text alerting you of your package's arrival, and send a photo of where your package was left.

How we're keeping you and your orders safe

As much as we love reusable bags and containers, we will be using single-use packaging for sanitary reasons. All containers will be recyclable, and deliveries will be packaged in brown paper bags. (Pro tip: if you compost at home or participate in a home pick-up compost program, you can compost the paper bags! Healthy Soils Compost is offering $10 off your first home compost pick-up to GCM shoppers!)

All equipment and surfaces involved in the aggregation space and in the delivery itself will be routinely disinfected — we're talking hand trucks, tables, counters, freezers, coolers, printers, door handles, car door handles — everything will be meticulously disinfected for your safety and the safety of our team.

All team members and delivery drivers will be wearing gloves, changed regularly throughout the day.

Your food will be handled by a limited number of individuals — farm-fresh food touches so many fewer hands than food purchased at the grocery store, so you can feel great about re-stocking your pantry and fridge directly from our local farmers.

There will be no cash handling under any circumstances. Orders will be pre-paid for via credit card on the app.

Any more questions? Email admin@greencitymarket.org!

Melissa Flynn

Executive Director, Green City Market

Hired as Executive Director of Green City Market in January 2015, Melissa Flynn brings over eight years of experience in small business and non-profit development, most recently as Managing Partner of MJF Partners, LLC. Prior to founding MJF Partners Ms. Flynn was the Executive Director of the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce. As Executive Director she brought her passion for independent business and community building to Lincoln Square. Ms. Flynn created a sense of place that helped to transform the Lincoln Square Community, including beginning the Thursday evening Lincoln Square Farmers market which has been featured multiple times on national news. Ms. Flynn is a skilled and experienced executive with a proven track record of creating a successful business climate balanced by strong values of sustainability and community. This experience is utilized as she partners with non-profits and small businesses to maximize resources and opportunities to exceed their goals. Ms. Flynn has her Masters in Human Resources from Loyola University and is a graduate of the Institute of Organization Management from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. She is on the board of directors at Angelic Organics Learning Center.

Ms. Flynn lives in Lincoln Square with her husband and three sons and loves to spend her free time with her family getting outside, cooking or watching a movie together.