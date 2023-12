The league has more than 550 registered players on 42 teams in 10 states, with more teams actively forming. Granny Basketball was created as “a fun, competitive exercise for women over the age of 50.”

grannybasketball.com

Facebook: Granny Basketball League

YouTube: @GrannyBasketball

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.