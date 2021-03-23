Gospel great CeCe Winans surprised with special guest from another famous family on WGN Morning News

The new album from CeCe Winans is called “Believe For It.” It’s her first live recording in an expansive career that inlcudes 17 million records sold world wide, 12 Grammys, 23 Dove Awards and 15 Stellar Awards and many others. She’s been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and has performed for everyone from the Pope to the President.

But as well known as her name is, there are some who mix up her famous family with another. We invited Marlon Wayans on for a fun game of Winans vs. Wayans. The two friends caught up on air in what was a true “family” reunion.