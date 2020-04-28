Goose Island ice cream truck-inspired van strolling Chicago streets

It’s critical that these organizations have the resources they need to continue to operate at the highest capacity. Your crowler purchase will support the agencies that are ensuring our neighbors can access basic needs in this time of crisis. #TakeCareChicago — Goose Island Beer Co. (@GooseIsland) April 24, 2020

No, you’re not dreaming. Shades of our childhood memories have manifested in adults with the help of Chicago’s Goose Island. They’re roaming the streets of Chicago in an ice cream-truck inspired van, granting wishes of every stay at home Chicagoan needing a much-deserved break.

According to the Eater Chicago, Goose Island Brewing Company dispatched a black van to roam the streets of Chicago. Truly, paying homage to the vintage ice cream truck of the collective youth of Chicago in sporting cold treats and the vintage ice cream truck music to your block.

It’s pretty simple, simply call the phone number displayed on the van and it will show up on your block, beer in tow.

In support of health care workers – the nurses, doctors, and hospital staff working around the clock to keep our community safe, Goose Island Beer Co. is showing their gratitude in the best way they know how — by brewing a beer.

Just released, Goose Island’s “Sunshine Tomorrow Blonde” is a hoppy blonde ale available now in crowlers. For every crowler purchased Goose Island will donate all profits to the Chicago Community Covid Response Fund launched by United Way of Metro Chicago, in support of the health and human services organizations in Chicago.

Consumers can place their order online for curbside pick up or delivery at the Fulton Street Taproom.