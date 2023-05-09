CHICAGO — One of the more talked about companies created by a celebrity is the wellness and lifestyle brand of a prominent actress.

That’s Gwyneth Paltrow, whose company “Goop” features a number of products that try to provide health benefits to consumers, and can sometimes seem a bit weird to those not familiar with the brand.

But sometimes it can be hard for people to know if a product that might seem a bit off the wall is actually from the company or just something that’s made up. So on WGN Morning News, we put ourselves to the test on Tuesday.

“Goop or Goof?” gave Larry, Robin, Pat, and Paul the shot to guess whether a product is sold by Paltrow’s company or is just made up.

You can see how they did by watching the full segment from Tuesday’s show in the video above.

