Goodbye Nancy Loo! Watch her best WGN Morning News moments

Happy trails, Nancy Loo! After 10 years of being a reporter at WGN-TV, Nancy is taking on a new challenge — but staying in the Nexstar family.

She’ll be joining Nexstar’s new primetime national newscast News Nation, which debuts on WGN America Sept. 1.

She’s moving to Los Angeles to become News Nation’s West Coast correspondent.

We’ll miss you, Nancy! Check out some of Nancy’s best moments from WGN Morning News over the years in the player above.

This is it. My last time on-set with Larry and Robin. It has been an honor to be a #bigtiny part of @wgnmorningnews – #1 and THE. BEST. MORNING. SHOW. in the country! ☝️#chicagosveryown #wgnchicago #lastday https://t.co/De5YM7efSh pic.twitter.com/oq6QDizvqM — Nancy Loo (@NancyLoo) May 20, 2020

Nancy Loo is an Emmy Award-winning journalist who joined WGN-TV as a Reporter and Fill-in Anchor on June 1, 2010. Nancy brings an extensive background of international reporting to WGN-TV, having worked as a reporter and anchor in Hong Kong, Tokyo, New York City, and Chicago. Nancy’s career took her on news assignments to England, China, Japan, Taiwan, North and South Korea, Thailand and the Philippines. In addition to her TV credits, Nancy was among the first journalists to actively engage viewers through social media. You can find her on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. In 2013, she was named Chicago Social Media Person of the Year.

Before joining the WGN news team, Nancy was an anchor/reporter at Fox Chicago News where she earned a 2004 Emmy nomination for her series “Chicago’s Coolest Cribs” which featured unique homes in the Windy City. Before moving to Chicago in 2001, Nancy was an Anchor/Reporter for WABC-TV in New York, where she earned three Emmy Award nominations. Her team won the Emmy for Best Morning Newscast for a show in which she actually kept delivering the news through labor contractions.

In 1993, Nancy was among the team of journalists who launched New York 1 News. During her two years with the 24-hour cable news channel, she was named National Anchor of the Year by the New York Chapter of Women in Cable. From 1986 to 1989, Nancy worked as an anchor and reporter at English-language TV channels in Hong Kong and Japan. She also served as a correspondent in the Far East for ABC Radio.

Born in Hong Kong and raised in Northern California, Nancy earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism at the University of Oregon. She speaks Cantonese and has studied German, Japanese, and American Sign Language.

Nancy previously served as Co-President of the Asian American Journalists Association Chicago Chapter. She remains active in AAJA, as well as the Chinese American Service League, the Organization of Chinese Americans, the Chicago Chinatown Chamber of Commerce and the Assisi Animal Foundation.