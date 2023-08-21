Author Chris Guillebeau has a new book about how a growing number of enterprising individuals are instead turning to the growing ecosystem of decentralized, fast-moving virtual markets to pursue a host of previously unheard-of ways to pay the bills. He talks about how capitalize on today’s technology and platforms to turn your time, talents, and creativity into income—on your own terms.

X @chrisguillebeau

Instagram @193countries

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.