Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stage and screen giant Glynn Turman's latest project, "Justine" comes from Ava Duvernay's Array film collective. The family drama drew a lot of festival attention and is now streaming on Netflix. Just one of many roles Turman is proud of. He says while filming Fargo, here in Chicago with Chris Rock he still hears shouts from fans who recognize him as "Preach" from the coming of age classic, "Cooley High."