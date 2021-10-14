“Glee’s” Harry Shum Jr. brings Chicago news inspired storyline to the big screen for Chicago Intl. Film Festival

Harry Shum Jr. is the Executive Producer and star of “Broadcast Signal Intrusion”. The film takes it’s inspiration from actual broadcast interruptions that occurred in Chicago in the late 1980s, and remain unsolved to this day. The film is an unsettling journey into our collective technological nightmares, confronting our deepest, darkest fears of both man and machine.

It’s one of the movies premiering at this year’s Chicago International Film Festival, taking place through Sunday, October 24.

You can find more information on how to see this and the other movies featured at the 57th annual Chicago International Film Festival here.

Broadcast Signal Intrusion will also be available in theaters and on Apple TV October 22nd, from Dark Sky Films. It’s available for pre-order now.