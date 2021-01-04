Getting your healthy eating goals off to a great start may have more to do with your mind than your mouth

Dr. Ian Smith, host of “The Doctors” and author of “Mind Over Weight” says setting what he calls “very smart goals” is one of the keys to seeing real change.

Varied

Effective

Responsible

Yours

Dr. Ian also says that we all tend to overlook small victories. Losing a pound to a pound and a half means 5 pounds in a month. A few other things that weigh 5 pounds, to give you some perspective… 20 sticks of butter, a 5 pound bag of sugar, 500 sheets of copy paper or a 2 liter bottle of pop. That’s a lot, don’t sell 5 pounds short!

For access to Dr. Ian, his “Mind Over Weight” tips and fitness instruction from professional trainer Joey Thurman join his “Take Back Challenge” at takebackchallenge@gmail.com.