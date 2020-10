Ray Cortopassi is officially part of the WGN News family.

And we welcomed him Monday morning ahead of his big debut as anchor of the WGN News at 5 and 6 and 9 and 10.

He juggles. He loves dressing up for Halloween. He’s from Dolton. He’s going to fit in great around here.

Welcome Ray!

The adventure starts tomorrow. Can’t adequately describe the honor and gratitude I’m feeling to work with the @WGNNews team. @mmaterre has done so much to welcome me back home to Chicago. Thank you to everyone who has been along for the journey. See you at 5pm 🖐🏼 pic.twitter.com/LK8WpHIGq2 — Ray Cortopassi (@RayCortopassi) October 5, 2020