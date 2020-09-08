Get Rich and Die Trying with John Roa

Living in the current pandemic and seeing how businesses are shifting and employees are being affected, John offers some “entrepreneurial tips” for those who have decided to take the leap into owning their own business. John Roa shares the shocking truth of his own “success” in which he talks about in his new book A Practical Way to Get Rich and Die Trying.

John Roa is a lifelong entrepreneur, technologist, philanthropist, business investor, and writer. He has founded and managed six technology companies since learning to program at age 11. His largest company, ÄKTA, went on to be one of the fastest growing companies in America in both 2013 and 2014, and was fully acquired by Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM) in September 2015.

“A Practical Way to Get Rich, and Die Trying”, Roa’s memoir on his meteoric rise, and subsequent crash, as the CEO of ÄKTA will be releasing in September 2020 (Viking / Penguin Random House).

Outside of business, John is a passionate activist and philanthropist, having been a partner and donor to dozens of non-profit organizations as well as founding and running his non-profit organization, Digital Hope, from 2010 to 2014. Digital Hope focused on building a digital bridge between international NGOs with high levels of impact but little means of fundraising, and passionate micro-investors in America and Europe. Digital Hope successfully executed projects with orphanages, wildlife sanctuaries, schools, anti-trafficking centers, rehabilitation centers, and more, in over a dozen countries.

An avid and adventurous world-traveler, John has found his way to about 60 countries, whether by backpack or briefcase. He is attached to his Leica camera, capturing some 100,000 travel photographs, with selects having been featured in major publications.

After committing to take a hiatus from technology startups after selling ÄKTA, he founded Roa Ventures, supporting early-stage lifestyle and consumer brands through advisement and angel investment. Roa Real Estate then spun out, focused on luxury real estate investments in Mykonos, Greece, including ownership of the largest beach club in Eastern Europe.

He is a sought-after speaker on the topics of Entrepreneurship, Artificial Intelligence, Innovation, Digital Transformation, and User Experience Design.