InternetAdvisor.com is offering one fan $1,000 to watch the first two seasons of Netflix's "Ozark" before the series drops its third season. The winner has 17 days to watch all 20 episodes of the show, which comes to about 20 hours of viewing time. Hopefuls can submit an application until March 27, 5 p.m. PST.

See full rules here