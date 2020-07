Fred and Tim Williams are twins from Gary, Indiana who have taken to YouTube to share their first experiences with songs they’ve never heard before.

Their YouTube channel, TwinsTheNewTrend has taken off with millions watching their videos of them listening to everything from Pavarotti to Dolly Parton.

The guys joined us for a taste of the 80s, featuring Duran Duran, U2 and the great Barry Manilow.