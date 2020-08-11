Gary native Deon Taylor on making a movie during quarantine

Writer, director and Gary native Deon Taylor just finished a movie last week, in the middle of a pandemic. He wrote, cast and shot “Don’t Fear” during the shelter in place.



He had a huge hit with his thriller “The Intruder” earlier this year he released “Black and Blue” and in June he would have released “Fatale” starring Michael Ealy and Hilary Swank, but it got pushed back to October 30.

