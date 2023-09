Billy Walters, “the greatest and most controversial sports gambler ever,” shares his extraordinary life story, reveals the secrets to his fiercely protected betting system, and breaks his silence about Phil Mickelson who Walters says duped him.

realbillywalters.com

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.