Gal Gadot on the much anticipated (and pandemic-delayed) Wonder Woman sequel

Gal Gadot is the star of “Wonder Woman 1984,”  the sequel to blockbuster hit from 2017.

The film is finally being released after three pandemic-related delays. 

In  the movie, there’s trouble brewing in Washington D.C. with a television pitch man who becomes all-powerful aligned with a bookworm-turned-super villain, Cheetah,  played by former SNL star, Kristen Wiig. 

In a Zoom chat this week, Gadot spoke to WGN’s Dean Richards about her co-star who came into the movie with zero-action movie experience and how she feels about the movie coming to the small screen.

