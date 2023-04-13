Susanna Hoffs: From Pop Star to Novelist

Susanna Hoffs is a legend in the music industry. As the co-founder of the Bangles, she produced three platinum-selling albums and is the voice behind indelible pop hit after pop hit. Now, this famed songwriter has ventured into a new kind of writing with her debut novel, This Bird Has Flown, a story of music, secrets, and sex. And she joins us now to talk about her first novel, her new album and her sold out Chicago Humanities event tonight.