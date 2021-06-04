Our Friday Forecaster can not only do the weather, but she’s pretty good at yoga

Our Friday Forecaster can not only do the forecast, but she’s pretty good at yoga. Moferanoluwa Onigbanjo is a fourth grader at the Latin School of Chicago and she joined the Morning News to give us our Friday forecast.

How we choose our Friday Forecasters

The students that present the forecast on Friday mornings attend schools in the Earth Networks and are chosen to be Friday Forecasters because they show exemplary work in the classroom.

Click here for more information on how your school can join the Earth Networks program.

