Morgan’s kids help with the Friday Forecast

Morgan Kolkmeyer’s little ones helped deliver the Friday Forecast this week and Brady was a big fan of seeing himself on TV.
How we choose our Friday Forecasters
The students that present the forecast on Friday mornings attend schools in the Earth Networks and are chosen to be Friday Forecasters because they show exemplary work in the classroom.
