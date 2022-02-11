Morgan’s kids help with the Friday Forecast

Friday Forecaster

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Morgan Kolkmeyer’s little ones helped deliver the Friday Forecast this week and Brady was a big fan of seeing himself on TV.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

How we choose our Friday Forecasters

The students that present the forecast on Friday mornings attend schools in the Earth Networks and are chosen to be Friday Forecasters because they show exemplary work in the classroom.

Click here for more information on how your school can join the Earth Networks program.

Popular

Latest News

More News