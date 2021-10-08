4th grader who loves makeup, art does Friday Forecast

Jayda Colon, a 4th grader at Sabin Dual Language Magnet School is this week’s Friday Forecaster.
Jayda loves art class and wants to be a makeup artist when she grows up. Her twin brother made a surprise appearance during her forecast.
The students that present the forecast on Friday mornings attend schools in the Earth Networks and are chosen to be Friday Forecasters because they show exemplary work in the classroom.
