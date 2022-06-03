Friday Forecaster: Samarth Agarwal, 4th grade.
Love the Morning News? We love you too. Sign up for the WGN Morning Newsletter. Get the latest and greatest stories and headlines from the WGN Morning News delivered right to your inbox every day.
by: Paul Konrad
Posted:
Updated:
Friday Forecaster: Samarth Agarwal, 4th grade.
Love the Morning News? We love you too. Sign up for the WGN Morning Newsletter. Get the latest and greatest stories and headlines from the WGN Morning News delivered right to your inbox every day.
The students that present the forecast on Friday mornings attend schools in the Earth Networks and are chosen to be Friday Forecasters because they show exemplary work in the classroom.
Click here for more information on how your school can join the Earth Networks program.