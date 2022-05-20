Ava, a 3rd grader at Hawthorne Scholastic Academy, is the sister of one of our more memorable Friday Forecasters from a few years back.
Well now Ava gets her time to shine! Way to go Ava!
The students that present the forecast on Friday mornings attend schools in the Earth Networks and are chosen to be Friday Forecasters because they show exemplary work in the classroom.
