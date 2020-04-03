Free virtual kids cooking classes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wicker Park Location Lakeview Location

2337 W. North Ave. 2864 N. Lincoln Ave.

Chicago, IL 60647 Chicago, IL 60657

Tel 773.235.2665

Free Virtual Classes thru FB live: M,W,F,Sat accepting “pay-what-you can” donations thru PayPal.

About The Kids' Table

The Kids’ Table is a hands-on cooking school for kids and families with 2 Chicago locations - in Wicker Park (13 years) & in Lakeview (almost 5 years). Our goal is to help kids discover from an early age that cooking is fun and real food is really good. Cooking with kids engages them around food in a positive and healthy way, empowers them to learn an important life skill, and is a great way to get them to eat their veggies! Co-owners: Elena Marre and Anastasia LaBorde

What we are currently offering (see www.kids-table.com/virtual-classes)

Elena Bio

Elena Marre is the founder of The Kids’ Table, a unique Chicago cooking school with over 13 years of experience getting kids in the kitchen. The Kids’ Table’s mission is to help folks of all ages discover that cooking is fun and real food is really good! Classes start as young as 18 months and go all the way through teens. Offerings include weekly classes, family dinners, summer camps, birthday parties & school programs.

The idea for The Kids’ Table was born from the trials and triumphs Elena faced in feeding her two sons (now 17 and 20) and her desire to share what she has learned with other families