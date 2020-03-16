Free online learning links for kids as Illinois schools close

CHICAGO — As schools across Illinois close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some parents are scrambling with ideas of what to do with their children.

Some parents still have to go to work and will be trying to navigate who will care for their children; others will be trying to figure out the balancing act of working from home while keeping their kids busy. Either way, many will be trying to stay sane while figuring out this new normal.

So what are you going to do to keep your kids busy during the weeks ahead?

Here are a few ideas our Sarah Jindra helped gather for you.

FREE ONLINE LEARNING LINKS: