Frank Caliendo will make you laugh, promise

Friday, August 14

Paramount Theatre

23 E. Galena Blvd.

Aurora

(630) 896-6666

ParamountAurora.com

Comedian, actor and impressionist Frank Caliendo has been making people laugh his entire life. He is well known for his impressions of famous personalities Donald Trump, Morgan Freeman, Al Pacino, Robin Williams, Robert DeNiro; politicians George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama; broadcasters John Madden, Charles Barkley and Jon Gruden; and talk show hosts Dr. Phil, Jay Leno and David Letterman.

On stage, Caliendo’s high energy act is a blend of observations, impressions, characters and anecdotal stories that start at a frenetic pace and never let up. Appropriately described by the Hollywood Reporter as “a combination of Robin Williams and Jim Carrey,” Caliendo is one comedian that should not be missed.

Though Frank can be highly known for his variety of sports-related impressions, he makes his live shows appealing for everyone in the audience by continually including a little bit of every major genre – sports, political figures and celebrities. Frank’s live shows are also clean and family friendly.