Comedian, actor and impressionist Frank Caliendo was back on WGN Morning News Friday!

Along with performing some of his best celebrity impressions, he revealed that WGN’s Mike Toomey is the person who actually got him into comedy.

Watch the full interview in the video player above

Check him out:

March 18 at 8 p.m.

Paramount Theater

Aurora

(630) 896-6666

www.paramountaurora.com