Decades ago, along with Gloria Steinem, Nell Merlino helped create ‘Take Your Daughter to Work Day’ to give girls an idea of what their moms did to earn money.

Since then, Nell has been working on many other issues affecting women, like closing the wage gap.

Now, her organization ‘Count Me In‘ is on a new mission to help women-owned businesses pivot in the COVID economy.

Nell joined WGN Morning News Thursday to talk more about it.