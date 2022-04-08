The Doc10 Documentary Film Festival will host a special one-night-only Chicago premiere screening of Sundance hit NAVALNY on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Gene Siskel Film Center (164 N. State St.).

Director Daniel Roher, editor Langdon Page, and film subject Maria Pevchikh, a Russian investigative journalist and Navalny aide who currently serves as Head of Investigations for Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, will join the audience for a post-screening conversation about the current state of Russian politics and the events depicted in the film. NAVALNY is the first title announced as part of this year’s Doc10 program, which runs May 19 – 22, 2022.

Chicago Premiere of NAVALNY documentary, followed by panel discussion

NAVALNY

Saturday, 6p

Gene Siskel Film Center

164 N. State St.

Doc10.org for tickets