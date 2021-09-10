Food Network star and Sandwich King, Jeff Mauro’s band “The Jewel Bags” perform LIVE!

LemonAid

Saturday, September 11th

3PM – 7PM

700 Block of Bonnie Brae | River Forest

Learn more or donate online at

9-11lemonaid.com

LemonAid was established in 2002 in memory of the September 11th attacks. Our mission is to turn lemonADE into LemonAID by raising awareness and funds for local charities that serve children. This year LemonAid will be benefiting Friends Of The Children and Infant Welfare Society / Children’s Clinic.

The neighbors on 700 Bonnie Brae in River Forest felt called to remember this day by doing something positive in the community. We held a lemonade stand with proceeds going to a local charity benefiting children. More than eighty Bonnie Brae residents, mostly kids, participate one way or another to organize and successfully carry off LemonAid event, which has become a Community-wide extravaganza!

That first year, LemonAid raised $400 for Hephzibah Children’s Association. By 2016 we added a few zeroes raising over $40,000 for PING and the Oak Park River Forest Food Pantry. In 2020, during a pandemic, we skyrocketed to almost $77,000 thanks to a matching donation by local philanthropists Ken and Patty Hunt. To date, we are proud and grateful that LemonAid has raised and donated a total of over $400,000 for 23 local charities that serve kids in need.

LemonAid has become a remarkable local tradition — an opportunity to remember a tragedy with a positive event. The families of Bonnie Brae have grown by reaching out to the community, which shows up with tremendous support each year. In 2011, the Village of River Forest recognized the efforts on 700 Bonnie Brae by designating the street LemonAid Place.