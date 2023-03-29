Harley Langberg has a unique side hustle: making food art, including celebrity portraits like Beyonce, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Jennifer Coolidge and Serena Williams.

He has created hundreds of pieces of food art and has grown his Instagram following to over 41,000 followers.

