Find Dine Front Lines for Front Line Workers

finedinefrontlines.com

Fine Dine Front Lines is a non profit organization coming to the immediate aide of suffering restaurants and front line workers. Initially we were focusing on medical staff in cancer related fields well as immediate areas of need within healthcare facilities and began growing from there.

Pivoting the “Give” mentality by providing new and potentially consistent revenue streams to restaurateurs. Donations generate purchase orders for 100+ meals prepared by kitchens that could use the financial boost. Allows restaurants to produce work, generate revenue and contribute to the community through high quality meals volunteers deliver at no charge to front line workers.

BACKGROUND:

In 2019 Ryan Dwyer and his 10 year old daughter were simultaneously diagnosed with unrelated cancers. They spent a combined 14 months doing chemotherapy and being saved by nurses and front line workers. They vowed to pay it back and wanted a direct impact so decided to feed them. With 15+ years restaurant Industry experience the goal of sourcing meals seemed manageable.

By maximizing personal donations with strategic partners, we began helping restaurants generate profitable orders resulting in work for staff and free high end meals for healthcare organizations. In our first month we served over 1500 meals out of a car funded solely by personal finances and generous restaurateurs. Now we are funded by donations and generous partners.

In May 2020 Ryan was diagnosed again with Leukemia, started chemotherapy and needs a Bone Marrow Transplant. He continues his volunteer efforts primarily from the hospital and has now served over 4,000 meals with help of volunteers and donations. We’re only scratching the surface. Now we need help to reach our goals. Your financial support is appreciated makes a direct impact and is essential to our mission.