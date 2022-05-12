“The Janes” documentary tells the story of America’s pre-Roe v. Wade era, when female activists in Chicago calling themselves “Jane” built an underground network for women with unwanted pregnancies.

Laura Kaplan, worked here in Chicago as part of that collective and has written a book about her experience as an advocate for women’s reproductive rights.

Opening Night’s chronicle of Chicago-based underground abortion providers, THE JANES, will screen just weeks after a leaked Supreme Court opinion telegraphed the overturning of Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, expected to be officially announced in June. Jane Collective founder Heather Booth joins film co-directors Emma Pildes and Tia Lessin, along with the largest gathering of original members of the Jane Collective since 1973, in conversation about their experiences in pre-Roe America and the feeling of living through history, twice.

Opening Night of Doc10

Thursday May 19

7:00 PM

The Davis Theater (4614 N Lincoln)

Tickets: www.doc10.org