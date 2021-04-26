Fiance and son of Fred Hampton celebrate “Judas and the Black Messiah” Oscar win

Akua Njeri’s life as Chairman Fred Hampton’s pregnant fiance was portrayed on screen in the film “Judas and the Black Messiah.” Her son, Fred Hampton Jr. would be born just days after the leader of the Chicago chapter of the Black Panther Party was killed by authorities.

They joined us, to talk about the film, honoring Hampton’s legacy and last night’s big win for Daniel Kaluuya who wrapped up the awards season with a sweep of the Golden Globes, Screen Actor’s Guild, Critics Choice, BAFTA and the Oscars for his portrayal of Fred Hampton.