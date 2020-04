Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A father and daughter dance duo from Naperville has won a video competition.

Olivia Woods competes with the Steps Dance Center in Aurora. The studio had a shelter-in-place family dance off, where dancers had two days to teach their family a dance they've learned for competition.

Olivia's dad Jason stepped up to the challenge.

The video was submitted for the finals, and the two found out over the weekend they won!