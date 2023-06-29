CHICAGO — Fanny packs aren’t just for tourists or grandmas.

They’re making a comeback. And it’s all thanks to Gen-Z and Millennial shoppers.

According to a recent report on consumer behavior, 18 to 34 aged shoppers are buying fewer handbags, they want stuff they can wear. And that’s why there’s a 56-perecnt jump in fanny pack sales.

The WGN Morning News crew also discusses espadrilles for men, frog boots and the word “moist”.

