Michelle Poler writes about lessons she learned after facing 100 of her greatest fears in 100 consecutive days.

“Hello, Fears: Crush Your Comfort Zone and Become Who You’re Meant to Be”

hellofears.com

Instagram @hellofears

Facebook @hellofears

YouTube @hellofears

michellepoler.com

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.