Expressing gratitude to healthcare heroes with the return of ‘Random Acts of Ice Cream’

HOLLAND, Mich. – Expressing gratitude to healthcare heroes working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic just got a little easier with the return of Random Acts of Ice Cream from Midwest-made Hudsonville Ice Cream. The family-owned ice cream company is bringing back the popular campaign to help people say thank you to the doctors, nurses, first responders and other healthcare workers who are essential in the fight against COVID-19.

Hudsonville is accepting nominations for Random Acts of Ice Cream at www.hudsonvilleicecream.com/random-acts/, with plans to ship a number of boxes each week. Nominators can share why the healthcare hero in their lives should receive an ice cream pick-me-up in these trying times, and Hudsonville Ice Cream will coordinate with selected nominators to gather shipping information and send the care package without any effort or time required of the recipient. Ice cream pints from Hudsonville will be delivered directly to homes of those working in the fight against the virus. The program will continue throughout the summer.

Additionally, to show support for the heroes in our communities, Hudsonville Ice Cream is coordinating directly with hospital systems throughout the Midwest to deliver pints of ice cream to staff members, with a goal of delivering 100,000 pints over the next month.

Hudsonville Ice Cream makes more than 50 flavors, with both traditional ice cream and dairy-free options available in scoop shops and grocery stores in more than a dozen states. Hudsonville Ice Cream is made with the highest-quality milk and cream locally sourced from neighboring dairy farmers, some within 10 miles of the creamery’s headquarters in Holland, Michigan. Though the creamery boasts an evolving flavor list, Hudsonville Ice Cream continues to utilize the same base recipe from more than 90 years ago. To learn more about Hudsonville Ice Cream and find your nearest grocery store, visit www.hudsonvilleicecream.com.