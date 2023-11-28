Jessi Streib, a sociologist at Duke University, explores why college graduates tend to earn similar incomes regardless of their class background.

Based on hundreds of interviews with business school graduates and the employers that subsequently hired them, Streib’s book argues that college is not, in itself, the great equalizer; the impossible-to-navigate job market is.

jessistreib.com

X: @jessistreib

