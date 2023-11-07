Bestselling authors Kelly and Zach Weinersmith set out to write the essential guide to a glorious future of space settlements, but after years of research, they aren’t so sure it’s a good idea.

Space technologies and space business are progressing fast, but we lack the knowledge needed to have space kids, build space farms, and create space nations in a way that doesn’t spark conflict back home.

“A City on Mars: Can we settle space, should we settle space, and have we really thought this through?”

acityonmars.com

weinersmith.com

X: @fuschmu

