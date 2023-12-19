Married photographers, Margaret & Corey Bienert, travel around the U.S. visiting kitsch, adults-only hotels, testing out heart-shaped beds and champagne-glass tubs. Their series “A Pretty Cool Hotel Tour” went viral on social media and now they have a new book all about it.

“Hotel Kitsch: A Pretty Cool Tour of America’s Fantasy Getaways”

aprettycoolhoteltour.com

Instagram: @aprettycoolhoteltour

Tiktok: @aprettycoolhoteltour

