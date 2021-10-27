Experts say TikTok could be factor in teen girls developing tics

Large amounts of teenage girls have been showing up at doctors’ offices around the world with tics since the beginning of the pandemic.

Now, experts think TikTok has something to do with it.

Girls with tics are rare. The Wall Street Journal reports these teenagers had an unusually high number of them, which had developed suddenly.

Doctors consulted each other and figured out that a large number of the girls has been watching videos of TikTok influences who said they had Tourette syndrome.

Tourette syndrome is a genetic nervous-system disorder that can cause tics — repetitive, involuntary movements or sounds.

Dr. Caroline Olvera joined WGN Morning News Wednesday and weighed in on how TikTok is playing a factor.

