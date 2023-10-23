Cat Bohannon’s new book is a myth-busting, eye-opening account of how humans evolved, offering a paradigm shift in our thinking about what the female body is, how it came to be, and how this evolution still shapes all our lives today

Over hundreds of thousands of years, women have developed more sensitive noses (particularly around ovulation and pregnancy), finer hearing at high frequencies, extended color vision, and longer life expectancy than men by an impressive half decade.

“Eve: How the Female Body Drove 200 Million Years of Human Evolution”

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.