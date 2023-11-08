Erik Kramer spent 11 seasons as a quarterback in the NFL, including four with the Detroit Lions and five with the Chicago Bears. He survived a suicide attempt in 2015 after suffering for years from depression. He is set to release his memoir, The Ultimate Comeback, on Nov. 28th.

“The Ultimate Comeback: Surviving Suicide, Conquering Depression, and Living with a Purpose”

erikkramer12.com

