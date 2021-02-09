“Enky Boys” viral TikTok family join us to talk about their rising success … and the calls from Hollywood.

If you’re on TikTok or Instagram you’ve likely seen one of the fun videos from the Rodriguez family … known as the “Enky Boys.” They’ve gone viral, big time with lip syncs and original content starring the talented house full of kids, mom and dad. Five year old Brice Rodriguez has even gotten the attention of Hollywood with big time stars commenting and sharing their funny clips. And directors like Ava Duvernay saying she wants to work with them.

We’re told a few deals are in the works. “Enky Mom” Kimberly says she and dad Randy, are doing what they can to support Brice’s dream of acting while keeping it all fun at the same time.

You can follow them on TikTok and Instagram .