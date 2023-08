Patty Lin, a former TV writer and producer, chronicles her agonizing ten-year relationship with a dysfunctional industry she says is filled with egotistical bosses, office politics, and casual incidents of sexism, racism, and cruelty.

pattylin.com

Instagram @virtualpattylin

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.